A Physical Education Record

Well it's not often you hear about these occurrences, but for the first time in the history of the CAPE Exam.. one teacher's class was able to secure the top 10 spots in one particular subject.
Well that distinction went to Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East form six teacher Aaron Pollard, who is also the Manager of the National Women's Volleyball team and the National Under 20 Men's Football team. His students took in the Physical Education and Sport Unit 2 category took the top 10 spots in the region.
Overjoyed about the results, Pollard said it came as a surprise.