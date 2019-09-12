It's a pain in the eye for a Diego Martin woman who is severely visually impaired and stands to lose an eye if surgery is not done. But she claims the doctor who has to perform the operation is waiting on money he was supposed to have been paid since 2017. Alicia Boucher has her story.
A Pain in the Eye
Alicia Boucher
