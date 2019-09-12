It's a pain in the eye for a Diego Martin woman who is severely visually impaired and stands to lose an eye if surgery is not done. But she claims the doctor who has to perform the operation is waiting on money he was supposed to have been paid since 2017. Alicia Boucher has her story.

A Pain in the Eye

It's a pain in the eye for a Diego Martin woman who is severely visually impaired and stands to lose an eye if surgery is not done.

Dr. Terry Ali on Ahye’s Ban

Following news that T&T runner Michelle Lee-Ahye has been provisionally suspended from the sport for failing to attend dope testing sessions on three occasions within a 12-month period, we spoke with an expert on the matter.

AG SAYS LRC PRODUCED DRAFT PAPER ON SEDITION ISSUE

With growing calls for the repeal of the Sedition Act, as critics say it poses a threat to free speech, in light of the recent arrest of one labour leader, is the Government seriously considering the matter?