The killing of a criminal gang leader late last year and "a merger of gangs involving white collar crimes which include human trafficking" are among the reasons for an escalation in gang activity in this country according to the National Security Minister.
He told Parliament that the Police are working on dismantling criminal gang networks....
The Minsiter said this is despite the Oppostiion forcing the Goverment to pass what he called a "watered-down version" of the Anti-Gang Act.
Juhel Browne reports.