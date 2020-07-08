The Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at the sod turning ceremony for the Morvant Junction to Maritime Upgrade Project took the opportunity to get the public up to speed with all the various infrastructural work occurring throughout Trinidad presently and set to begin within the next few weeks. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

Woman killed during protest laid to rest

As thirty year-old Ornella Greaves is laid to rest, her grieving husband, Darren Joseph says he is offended that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith hasn't made any efforts to meet him.

Some grants are being denied in Tobago

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development is at this time still in the process of paying out COVID-19 relief grants, some two months after persons would have applied.