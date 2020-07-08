The Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at the sod turning ceremony for the Morvant Junction to Maritime Upgrade Project took the opportunity to get the public up to speed with all the various infrastructural work occurring throughout Trinidad presently and set to begin within the next few weeks. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
A lot of work is happening before the election
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
