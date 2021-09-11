If you do not get your child vaccinated soon, you'll have to wait until the country acquires another batch of the Pfizer vaccine. The Ministry of Health is noticing what it calls a troubling trend, as adults rush for the Pfizer shots while uptake has significantly decreased among children.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PROTESTER REMOVED

PROTESTER REMOVED

Activist Ishmael Samad was the lone demonstrator outside the red house on Friday and the las…

PARLIAMENT RE-OPENS

PARLIAMENT RE-OPENS

The First Session of the 12th Parliament was characterized by a lack of support by the Oppos…