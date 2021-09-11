If you do not get your child vaccinated soon, you'll have to wait until the country acquires another batch of the Pfizer vaccine. The Ministry of Health is noticing what it calls a troubling trend, as adults rush for the Pfizer shots while uptake has significantly decreased among children.
