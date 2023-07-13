The Attorney General says it is important to recognise that lethal autonomous weapons driven by Artificial Intelligence are "a clear and present danger."
Senior Counsel Reginald Armour says, as such, countries in the Caribbean Community have to "provide legislation and regulations" before there is any use of autonomous weapons in the region.
He spoke on the matter with the media at a workshop hosted by the Attorney General's Ministry in collaboration with CARICOM IMPACS, the U-N- Office for Disarmament Affairs and the European Union.
Our Political Editor Juhel Browne reports.