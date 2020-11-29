Debra Bovell of Black Rock New Road has a lot to be thankful for, as she received a much needed walker from Tobagonians, who heard of her plight last week. Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caribbean Not Meeting 2020 HIV Target

Caribbean Not Meeting 2020 HIV Target

The world would not meet the global 2020 HIV target and the Caribbean is lagging behind the global average. Generally, the problematic areas are in relation to testing and viral suppression.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Police had their hands busy with several reports of sex offences against minors and women.