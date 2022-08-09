A FUTURE PILOT'S DREAM

10-year-old Foluke Virgil, a pupil of Scarborough SDA Primary School knows exactly what he wants to be when he grows up. Mr. Virgil wants to be a pilot and he is doing all it takes to ensure this dream becomes a reality. Elizabeth Williams sat down with the ten-year-old and had this report.

