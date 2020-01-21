A Fight to the Finish

The run-off between incumbent Kelvin Charles, and Ambassador Tracy Davidson- Celestine will take place on Sunday, to determine the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council, and even as the Executive of the PNM Tobago Council is set to review the one man, one vote process, as a means of preventing a twenty-four hour-plus delay in the results of Sunday's internal elections of the party, comes word of an official recount received from Finance Secretary Joel Jack.
This follows a joint news conference on Tuesday morning, of the candidates who contested the position of a political leader. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.