PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson- Celestine says members of the public have raised concerns with her, over the possibility of PDP leader Watson Duke becoming Finance Secretary. This comes on the heels of the PDP's power sharing proposal, to break the six-six January 25th election deadlock. More from Elizabeth Williams.
A Fear Of Duke As Finance Secretary
Elizabeth Williams
