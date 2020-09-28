A Cry For Help

The phasing out and eventual closure of the Tobago Rehab and Empowerment Centre, is not sitting well with former staff members. Former operators at the establishment, tell TV6 News, persons who are addicted to drugs or have mental health issues now have nowhere to call home. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

