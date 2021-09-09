While President Paula Mae Weekes isn't able to heavy-handedly intervene in the Police Service Commission's process of appointing a Commissioner of Police, she shouldn't remain silent on the matter. That's the opinion of former PSC Chairman Professor Ramesh Deosaran, who is calling on her to make a public declaration about the challenges facing the PSC in carrying out the task, including what he claims is a lack of constitutional independence. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.
A Call For The President To Speak Up On PSC
Alicia Boucher
