While President Paula Mae Weekes isn't able to heavy-handedly intervene in the Police Service Commission's process of appointing a Commissioner of Police, she shouldn't remain silent on the matter. That's the opinion of former PSC Chairman Professor Ramesh Deosaran, who is calling on her to make a public declaration about the challenges facing the PSC in carrying out the task, including what he claims is a lack of constitutional independence. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.

