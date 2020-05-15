Attorney at Law Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj issues a call to the government to incorporate what he refers to as "Special Preventative Measures" into the Occupational Health and Safety Act. He believes it should be done before any further restrictions are relaxed toward the reopening of the economy. If his call is not heeded, the attorney says, it could allow employers to easily breach a fundamental constitutional right of employees. Alicia Boucher has the details.
A CALL FOR COVID MEASURES TO BE PART OF OSH ACT
Alicia Boucher
