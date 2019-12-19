A big stink in one section of the village of Buccoo in Tobago and residents are not happy. With mere days before Christmas day, some are unable to finish their household chores, as they are forced from their homes by the pungent odour. Elizabeth Williams visited the community and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastelle Making With TV6

Pastelle Making With TV6

We're just four days away from Christmas, so if you haven't started prepping as yet, you're running out of time.