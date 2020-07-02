A Balandra Covid patient is speaking out

Akeil Alexis who is Quarantined at the Balandra facility, and is a crew member of the Enchantment of the Seas Cruise liner, is speaking out on the treatment meted out to him by nurses at the facility. Mr. Alexis spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, who has this report.

