A reliable water supply is in the pipeline for close to a million persons across the country, as WASA ramps up its regularisation drive ahead of a rate review. But will everyone be able to say they are pleased with their supply before such time as they are required to pay more for water? Public Utilities Minister Gonzales spoke to this and many more issues at the commissioning of the upgraded booster station in Pitch Road, Morvant on Wednesday. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scrap Iron Dealers

Scrap Iron Dealers

Scrap Iron Dealers denied a motorcade but hold a press conference to ventilate concerns over…

Swappi Enters The Ring

Swappi Enters The Ring

Popular artiste Marvin Davis also known as Swappi is hoping to make his debut in the boxing …