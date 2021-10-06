A reliable water supply is in the pipeline for close to a million persons across the country, as WASA ramps up its regularisation drive ahead of a rate review. But will everyone be able to say they are pleased with their supply before such time as they are required to pay more for water? Public Utilities Minister Gonzales spoke to this and many more issues at the commissioning of the upgraded booster station in Pitch Road, Morvant on Wednesday. Rynessa Cutting has more.
98,000 To Get Reliable Water Supply Shortly
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Many questions have surfaced since the plan was announced to implement safe zones. Wednesday…
Scrap Iron Dealers denied a motorcade but hold a press conference to ventilate concerns over…
Popular artiste Marvin Davis also known as Swappi is hoping to make his debut in the boxing …
The People's National Movement is confident of victory at the polls come December 6th. This …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 06th October 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 05th October 2021
- Tracy Confident Of Pnm Victory
- RISING FOOD PRICES AND BUDGET 2022
- First Delta Case In Tobago
- Schools Not Safe Zones
- THA Election Date Announced
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th October 2021
- Scrap Iron Dealers
- Lewis On Budget