With Play Whe and Lotto booths back in operation, another sector of the gambling industry is clamouring to be reopened. The union representing Private Members Clubs and Lottery Workers says 95% of its members have been vaccinated, and with strict health protocols to be implemented upon re-opening, there is no reason why they should remain closed. Rynessa Cutting has more.

