The Law Association has written to Chief Justice Ivor Archie about the long vacation saying more than 92 percent of their membership is against the move. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
92% OF LATT AGAINST ABOLISHING LONG VACA
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The country's main opposition party is in high election gear even with the Coronavirus pandemic.
Time and patience. That's what Minister of National Security Stuart Young says it will take to have every single national who wants to return home, back in T&T.
About 108 T&T nationals are tonight calling on the government to bring them home.
The Law Association has written to Chief Justice Ivor Archie about the long vacation saying more than 92 percent of their membership is against the move.
An Opposition MP is calling on the Government to clarify if it wants to withdraw Trinidad and Tobago from the Rio Treaty which was amended last year to include travel sanctions on Venezuela's Vice President.
President of the Hard Boys Football Club Jerry Richards which has its base in Tacarigua is calling for development of the Eddie Hart Ground to accommodate football.