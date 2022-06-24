$9.2 MILLION IN GRANTS

The Division of Settlements on Friday awarded Tobago's international athletic star Renny Quow with keys to his very own home at Plymouth, while at the same time distributing $9.2 million in home improvement grants to over 600 families. The distribution took place at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. More from Elizabeth William

