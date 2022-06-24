The Division of Settlements on Friday awarded Tobago's international athletic star Renny Quow with keys to his very own home at Plymouth, while at the same time distributing $9.2 million in home improvement grants to over 600 families. The distribution took place at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. More from Elizabeth William
$9.2 MILLION IN GRANTS
Elizabeth Williams
