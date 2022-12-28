The Ministry of Works will be undertaking a road safety audit in the new year, to, among other things, identify and rectify potential gaps and faults in the road network. However, above all the Ministry is calling for responsible behavior from all road-users, as this year has seen a marked increase in road deaths. Rynessa Cutting reports.
89 Road Deaths: MOWT To Undertake Road Safety Audit
Rynessa Cutting
