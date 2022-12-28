The Ministry of Works will be undertaking a road safety audit in the new year, to, among other things, identify and rectify potential gaps and faults in the road network. However, above all the Ministry is calling for responsible behavior from all road-users, as this year has seen a marked increase in road deaths. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tech Talk

Tech Talk

In tonight's Tech Talk segment, Anselm Gibbs has a chat with Microsoft's Jorge Cella about t…

Stalin Gone

Stalin Gone

A nation in mourning tonight, as news spread of the passing on iconic calypsonian, Leroy “Bl…