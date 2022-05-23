There are eighty-eight cases of COVID-19 in schools in Tobago. This from Dr. Dane Joseph, as he spoke during a joint news conference, with the Divisions of Health and Education, on Monday. More from Elizabeth Williams.
88 COVID CASES IN TOBAGO SCHOOLS
Elizabeth Williams
