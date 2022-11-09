Eight employees of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services have been referred to the Police for fraud in 2021. They're among over thirty people being investigated by the Fraud Squad for grant- fraud. Rynessa Cutting has more on the many issues revealed during a Public Accounts Committee sitting on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

INSIDE BUSINESS

INSIDE BUSINESS

Last week, AMCHAM T&T held a conference that focused on Health, Safety, Security and Env…