Eight students attached to the Scarborough Secondary School Tobago, received laptops, courtesy a group of past students of the years 1966 to 1971. The simple ceremony took place on the school's compound . Elizabeth Williams was there and she has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NAMA Covid19 Is A Farce

NAMA Covid19 Is A Farce

Protesters gathered outside the Prime Minister's residence in St Anns earlier today, calling on the Prime Minister to lift lockdown measures, open borders and allow persons the right to breathe freely without the hindrance of a mask... 

8 Laptops

8 Laptops

Eight students attached to the Scarborough Secondary School Tobago, received laptops, courtesy a group of past students of the years 1966 to 1971. 