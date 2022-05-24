A 74 room resort is coming to Tobago in the next three months. The management of Comfort Inn Suites announced today that the USA- based hotel management company is working with Tobago- based ownership, Towers Hospitality Group Limited and internationally recognized franchise provider, Choice Hotels, to springboard its first International Hotel in Tobago. Elizabeth Williams spoke with international and local management and has this report.
74 ROOM RESORT FOR TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A 74 room resort is coming to Tobago in the next three months. The management of Comfort Inn…
At least 18 Venezuelan refugees were issued deportation letters at the San Fernando Immigrat…
I am scared. It's the admission of Sharon Clarke-Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Ro…
The first of its kind, a Foreign Language Bookstore and Resource Centre is opened in Tobago …
An "Act of War" is the way President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon sees the…
The Youth Development and National Service Minister says concerns by the Opposition that a r…