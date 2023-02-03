A seven year old pupil of the Scarborough Methodist Primary School, had to undergo emergency surgery at the Scarborough General Hospital, following an incident at the school on Wednesday. The child has now lost hearing in his left ear. His mother Shermille De Freitas spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams and here is that report.
7 YEAR OLD INJURED AT SCHOOL
Elizabeth Williams
