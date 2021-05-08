For the second time since September last year, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded seven COVID-19 deaths in one day since the start of the pandemic. The seven persons lost their lives to the deadly virus between Friday and Saturday, while an additional 402 cases were recorded. Rynessa Cutting has the details.

