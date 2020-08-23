7 Additional Cases In Tobago

Some 136 persons were discharged from the Tropikist Hotel on Sunday, but the Division of Health says seven additional cases have been recorded in Tobago. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

Govt Refutes TTHTI Allegations

The Ministry of Education is seeking to set the record straight on the demise of the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute. On Friday, the Institute put out a release advising of the closure of the establishment, which it said was due to the effects of the pandemic, along with a lack of government subventions.

The Movement for Social Justice is calling on the re-instated Prime Minister to finalise the agreement between the government and Patriotic Energies to allow for the sale and takeover of the Point-a-Pierre Refinery.

Some 136 persons were discharged from the Tropikist Hotel on Sunday, but the Division of Health says seven additional cases have been recorded in Tobago.

An apology has been issued to the public from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh over the backlog in acquiring COVID-19 test results. The issue is expected to be sorted out within a couple of days.