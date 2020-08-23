Some 136 persons were discharged from the Tropikist Hotel on Sunday, but the Division of Health says seven additional cases have been recorded in Tobago. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
7 Additional Cases In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
