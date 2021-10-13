Over 625 million dollars was spent in the last fiscal year for disability assistance and support, and the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services says despite economic constraints, government remains committed to further improving the lives of the disabled. The Ministry has now partnered with The Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association to launch a client registration card, which allows for blind persons to digitally access their files. Rynessa Cutting reports.

