600 Murders Recorded

It's official. The country's murder toll reaches a record 600, one day before the end of the year. However, the statistics provided by the Police Service do not mean that only 600 people have been killed for 2022. In fact, at least 30 other cases are currently unclassified... or are before a coroner's inquest. Those cases do not include homicides classified as manslaughter. Rynessa Cutting tells us more.

