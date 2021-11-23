60 New Cases

Tobago recorded sixty covid19 cases today, with one additional death, a 75 year old female with comorbidities. Heath Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, in reporting the high number of daily positive cases in Tobago, said this was as a result of the community spread of the Delta variant. More from Elizabeth Williams.

