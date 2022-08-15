A six month ban on the exportation of scrap metal is in place, actually it had been in place since last Friday and brought into effect via a prohibition order. This was revealed by Attorney General Reginald Armour at a media briefing Monday afternoon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In our Energy Matters, T&T seeks to renew talks on Venezuelan gas.....and Germany is goi…
Asia Sylvester tops an international ABE endorsed KidsMBA Future Entrepreneur of the Year Aw…
Iconic Events and Kit Promotions have combined to create Iconic Mas on the streets of Tobago…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MORUGA FOOTBALL
- Harbour Master Crew Shares Their Side of the Story
- Beyond The Tape Monday 15th August 2022
- DON'T SHUT US DOWN: SCRAP IRON WORKERS PLEAD
- Chinese Laundry On Tobago Carnival
- T&T GETS A FOOD HALL
- TRADE UNIONS MARCH; HINT TO A WEEK SHUTDOWN
- MSJ ON LABOUR MARCH & PM
- 6 MONTH SCRAP EXPORT BAN IMPOSED SINCE FRIDAY
- Morning Edition:15th August 2022