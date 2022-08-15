A six month ban on the exportation of scrap metal is in place, actually it had been in place since last Friday and brought into effect via a prohibition order. This was revealed by Attorney General Reginald Armour at a media briefing Monday afternoon.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ENERGY MATTERS

ENERGY MATTERS

In our Energy Matters, T&T seeks to renew talks on Venezuelan gas.....and Germany is goi…

ICONIC MAS

ICONIC MAS

Iconic Events and Kit Promotions have combined to create Iconic Mas on the streets of Tobago…