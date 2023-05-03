Another home invasion in Tobago resulting in a murder. The victim is 68 year old pensioner, Edward Eastman of Old Ground Trace, Golden Lane. Eastman died in the arms of his wife Nadara Eastman, who broke down in tears during an interview with TV6 News reporter, Elizabeth Williams.
5TH TOBAGO MURDER
Elizabeth Williams
