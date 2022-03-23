5th Escapee Detained Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After three days on the run, Anthony Seepersad the last of the five men who escaped from Golden Grove Prison on Sunday night is back behind bars. Seepersad was held this morning in Maraval. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU PM: Over $100M To Tackle White Collar Crime Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says his government will not be derailed in its pursuit agai… NCC: Mother Of All Carnivals In 2023 Carnival 2K23 will be the mother of the mother of all Carnivals! This declaration from Natio… T&T Records Over 300 Suicides In 3 Years More than 300 people took their own lives over the past three years. The Ministry of Health … A Merger Of Criminal Gangs Says Hinds The killing of a criminal gang leader late last year and "a merger of gangs involving white … 5th Escapee Detained After three days on the run, Anthony Seepersad the last of the five men who escaped from Gol… No Cabinet Members In Land Corruption Says PM The Prime Minster says in November 2015, the then Agriculture Minister, Clarence Rambharat f… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesPRIVY COUNCIL CASE COULD SCRAP SEVERAL LAWS?RABIES OUTBREAK IN BARRACKPORERAMOUTAR ON PRISON BREAKANR AIRPORT GETS A NEW WINGMISS INDIA WORLDWIDERUPTURED MAIN RESULTS IN SINKHOLE IN ST. AUGU.S. ATF TO RETURN TO T&TPASTOR DOTTIN LAUNCHES HEART TOUCH MINISTRIES16 Grade 1s, 14 Distinctions For SachelMorning Edition: 23rd March 2022