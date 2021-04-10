This country has recorded one short of sixty new Covid-19 cases as of 4pm today, and one new COVID-19 related death, as there seems to be no slowing down in the COVID numbers in the last few days. Earlier today, a senior Health Ministry official said that 11 per cent of the samples collected are turning out to be positive. Juhel Browne reports.

I DID NOT RUNAWAY

A fabricated lie told about her. That's the claim of the woman who allegedly ran-away from being transferred to a COVID facility in Tobago.

TEMA On St. Vincent

The director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Allan Stewart, says the agency has been monitoring the developments in St. Vincent, 