This country has recorded one short of sixty new Covid-19 cases as of 4pm today, and one new COVID-19 related death, as there seems to be no slowing down in the COVID numbers in the last few days. Earlier today, a senior Health Ministry official said that 11 per cent of the samples collected are turning out to be positive. Juhel Browne reports.
59 NEW COVID CASES IN ONE DAY
Juhel Browne
