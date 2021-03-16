Just over 55 per cent of the population of 1.4 million people in this country used public transportation as at February 15th, according to information provided to the Senate by the Works and Transport Minister today.
The Minister responded to a question from Independent Senator Paul Richards who also wanted to know how many commuters were using the bus services provided by the PTSC.
Minister Sinanan said that figure for the usage of PTSC buses is reflective of the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.