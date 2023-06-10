A $500 Million Waterpark is to be built at Friendship Estate in Tobago. This was confirmed by Ceo of Sebro's Construction and Maintenance Limited Melendy Sebro. Mr. Sebro told TV6 News, once the lease arrangement with the THA is finalized, the process towards the construction of the first ever Waterpark in Tobago would commence. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
$500M WATERPARK
Elizabeth Williams
