A $500 million Marriott Brand is coming to Tobago to be completed by 2025. The 200 room hotel will provide 750 jobs in Tobago during construction and over 200 jobs when completed. This development will span 2 parcels of land, which approximates to 28 acres situated on the western side of Grafton Road and immediately south of Pleasant Prospect Tobago, at Rocky Point. More from Elizabeth Williams.
$500 MILLION HOTEL
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A $500 million Marriott Brand is coming to Tobago to be completed by 2025. The 200 room hote…
Weighing in on the matter, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds appeared on Brighter …
September 21st is celebrated by the United Nations as the International Day of Peace also ca…
All vaccinated students in forms 4 to 6 will physically return to school from Monday October 4th.
As questions are raised about the Police Service Commission's conduct in the appointment of …
A 25-year-old man is gunned down in Las Cuevas, a 37-year-old man is charged with sexual pen…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- World Acclaimed Epidemiologist Talks To TV6
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 21st September 2021
- President Responds To Watson
- Minister Ayana Webster-Roy Breaks Her Silence
- HINDS:CIVILIAN GARY HAS NO POWER
- MP David Lee: Claxton Bay Double Murder Strange
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 20th September 2021
- $500 MILLION HOTEL
- No Pay For Lake Asphalt Workers
- LOSS OF TRUST IN CHAIRMAN: PSC MEMBER RESIGNS