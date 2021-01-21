Anyone attempting to sabotage the $500 million APT James fast ferry, is an enemy of the nation. This from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, as the vessel was officially commissioned in Tobago on Thursday and would soon service the inter-Island seabridge. Elizabeth Williams was at the Scarborough Port for the arrival of the vessel, and has this report.
$500 MILLION APT JAMES
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
TTOC president Brian Lewis says things are coming along smoothly as his organisation prepares for a marathon walk this Sunday.
The Soca Monarch Competition is definitely happening but first, a quick name change, this comes from the Creative Director Simon Baptiste who was interviewed on TV6's Morning Edition.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is urging citizens to keep their guards up in relation to the COVID-19 virus. His comments come on the heels of the arrival of the new strain in T&T.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come out in defence of the now controversial zipline project.
One popular water-park in South Trinidad is on the verge of shutting down due to extended COVID-restrictions keeping their doors closed.
Harry's Waterpark in Tabaquite has been closed since March of last year.
Energy Minister Franklin Khan warns, this year the production of gas will be quite challenging.