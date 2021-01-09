Projections based on data from the OAS, UNHCR and International Organization of Migration – IOM all point to increased migrant flows out of Venezuela in 2021, particularly if borders are re-opened. Here in T&T, the migrant population is projected to reach about 50,000 Venezuelans by year's end, something which one economist is forecasting, will lead to negative economic growth in time to come. Rynessa Cutting reports.

