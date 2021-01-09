Projections based on data from the OAS, UNHCR and International Organization of Migration – IOM all point to increased migrant flows out of Venezuela in 2021, particularly if borders are re-opened. Here in T&T, the migrant population is projected to reach about 50-thousand Venezuelans by year's end, something which one economist is forecasting, will lead to negative economic growth in time to come. Rynessa Cutting reports.

