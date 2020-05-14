With the first phase of the re-opening of the economy underway, the Ministry of Health is on the lookout for what could be a possible second wave of infections. The Ministry has taken the proactive approach of bringing more COVID testing sites on stream. This, as one private lab, and its clientele are potentially facing mega fines for breach of the Public Health Regulations.
Former tourism secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips has been demoted to an assistant secretary position, while Former Chief Sec Kelvin Charles, and retains the education division portfolio.
It's a tough time for everybody, not least of all, maxi-taxi-drivers, who are operating with reduced passenger loads and fifty percent or less, of their regular income.
Some farmers could soon be getting the right to bear firearms.
It comes on the heels of claims by Barrackpore farmers, that they've been victims of praedial larceny and violent attacks on numerous occasions.
Americans who are in this country as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, are being advised by their government to follow the social distancing guidelines of the government of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association says the Ministry of Health has hired a decontamination company to sanitize nurses at all health facilities and it wants to know why, especially since the World Health Organisation advises using soap and water.
