Water and amusement parks want to re-open. In particular, the Five Islands Water and Amusement Park says it is ready to re-open, following a meeting with health officials back in December, after which they were told the protocols at the Park are more than satisfactory. Still, one month later, they're without a date for re-opening. Rynessa Cutting tells us more.

Breakdancers Excited 2

We're continuing to follow the story of our local breakdancers, who are now returning to the sport after it was announced that it may feature at the Olympics.