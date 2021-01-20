Water and amusement parks want to re-open. In particular, the Five Islands Water and Amusement Park says it is ready to re-open, following a meeting with health officials back in December, after which they were told the protocols at the Park are more than satisfactory. Still, one month later, they're without a date for re-opening. Rynessa Cutting tells us more.
5 Islands Waterpark Ready to Reopen
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Choice words for Auditor General Laurel lee Pujada from PSA President Watson Duke...
The cabinet has once rejected a refinery takeover bid by Patriotice Energies and Technologie…
We're continuing to follow the story of our local breakdancers, who are now returning to the sport after it was announced that it may feature at the Olympics.
In the senate today, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced an audit into the backlog…
Musicians and artistes there are ways you can monetize your offerings during the pandemic...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Watson Duke gets police warning
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 19th January 2021
- Gun stolen from President's House
- COVID-19 scare at Ministry of Public Utilities Head Office; three people test positive
- OWTU Responds to Rejection Of Bid
- NCRHA: No long wait at Women's hospital
- Refinery Back On The Open Market
- Food Crisis Looming
- Trade Unions: It Is Only The Beginning
- Battle for the THA Election 2021: Stanford Callender