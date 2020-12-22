While some of us may be hoping to get a new phone, the latest gadget or even jewelry for Christmas... Five families in Penal are hoping to get food, clothing and at least one electronic device to share across 14 young children to assist in home schooling come January. The group of children are all cousins and were being taught my one aunt using her phone, but that stopped when it broke in November. Their mothers tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, while the children's education is their highest priority, if devices and stationary may be too much to ask for, they would welcome food and toys to bring some joy over the holidays.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Christmas Safety Tips

Christmas Safety Tips

The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air... 

Sales Down In Tobago

Sales Down In Tobago

In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy.