While some of us may be hoping to get a new phone, the latest gadget or even jewelry for Christmas... Five families in Penal are hoping to get food, clothing and at least one electronic device to share across 14 young children to assist in home schooling come January. The group of children are all cousins and were being taught my one aunt using her phone, but that stopped when it broke in November. Their mothers tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, while the children's education is their highest priority, if devices and stationary may be too much to ask for, they would welcome food and toys to bring some joy over the holidays.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air...
Over the last few months, various Business Chambers, including the Tunapuna Chamber...
In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy.
Returning to our earlier story ,the Attorney General says the State expects the substantive matter...
The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago ("the Authority") wishes to advise...
The Appeal Court overturns a judgement handed down by Justice Frank Seepersad...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- New strain of Covid causing concern
- New protocols for UK to T&T travel in light of new COVID-19 strain
- Christmas Shopping In Tunapuna
- Airport relocation update: families start construction
- Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj freed from police custody in Suriname
- Supermarkets concerned about social distancing
- Professor Hariharan and Dr. Dookeran on the new COVID strain
- Beyond the Tape : 18th December, 2020
- COVID at Chaguanas fire station
- PM Meets Venezuelan Ambassador