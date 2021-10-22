5 Delta Cases

Tobago now has a total of five COVID-19 Delta variant cases.
And, there's also now community spread.
That's the latest from the THA's Division of Health.
Elizabeth Williams has this story.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The behaviour of the United National Congress has come into question.
Thirty one years after he leads a failed insurrection, Yasin Abu Bakr, Leader of the Jamaat …
Tobago's newest political party -- The Innovative Democratic Alliance, says it is bidding fa…
The Opposition's so-called "disrespect", has been a trending topic, since Thursday's failed motion.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription