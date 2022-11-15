A five billion investment in the New Services Division of the WATER and Sewerage Authority. The investment comes following a backlog of over five thousand applications for plumbing approvals, building approvals and connections, as applications of citizens were locked away in draws.
This from Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, as he spoke in Tobago on Tuesday, during the Water and Sewerage Authority's Online Services for New Connections and the formal commissioning of three booster stations. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.