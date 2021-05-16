Tobago has recorded its 4th COVID-19 related death -- a 62-year-old woman with comorbidities. Her death was sudden. And, as TV6's Elizabeth Williams reports, the husband is unsure about his Covid status..
4th Covid Death In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
The Opposition UNC is calling on all citizens to get inoculated with vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation. They claim the party has always been pro-vaccination. But this does not mean they've changed their tune
The Opposition is placing blame for the Covid-19 deaths, so far squarely at the feet of the government. And they're not letting up on accusing the Rowley-led administration of mismanaging the pandemic.