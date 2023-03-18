The Joint Trade Union Movement, the Oilfields Workers Trade Union and the Movement for Social Justice have marked the 48th Anniversary of Bloody Tuesday. They are seeing it as highly significant, as they claim plans are afoot to retract benefits workers at the time so strongly fought for. Alicia Boucher has the details.
48TH ANNIVERSARY OF BLOODY TUESDAY
Alicia Boucher
