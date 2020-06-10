$41 million has been approved to be aid out in the first instance, to 29 property owners, to be affected by the relocation process, towards the expansion of the ANR Robinson international Airport. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
41 MILLIONS AIRPORT PAYOUT
Elizabeth Williams
