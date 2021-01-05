Forty members of staff including twenty-five nurses at the Central Block of the Port of Spain General hospital have been placed in quarantine following an outbreak of COVID-19 . Confirmation came Tuesday morning from President of the Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart who said this is the third outbreak at the facility since the pandemic started in March last year. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

Lifeguards Warn Beachgoers At Risk

Lifeguards are warning the public that they are in grave danger at the nation's beaches. At a news conference today, the lifeguards said they lack basic resources to carry out their duties...

Gov't Calls On OAS To Cease

The Government is calling on the Organisation of American States " to cease" what it calls an inaccurate statement that the remains of 33 Venezuelans were found "on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago."