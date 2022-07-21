4 YEAR OLD LAWYER

4-year-old J'nae Benjamin of the Montgomery Early Childhood Center, already knows what she wants to be when she grows up. The tiny tot of Sou Sou Lands Tobago, sat down with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams to tell her all about her planned career path. Here's more.

